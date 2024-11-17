Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 63,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.28. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $100.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.