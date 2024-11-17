Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 501 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $235.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.59. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $216.79 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

