Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,630,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,181,000 after buying an additional 405,114 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,303,000 after buying an additional 776,965 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,543,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,191,000 after purchasing an additional 341,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,378,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,433,000 after purchasing an additional 35,769 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 10,177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,982,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,154 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.7 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.21.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.