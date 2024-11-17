Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

FULC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 9.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FULC opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 64.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

