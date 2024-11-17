Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.54 and last traded at $28.54. Approximately 51 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18.

About Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

The Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (LOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed companies selected by combining ESG with value-oriented investing. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. LOPP was launched on Feb 1, 2021 and is managed by Gabelli.

