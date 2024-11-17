Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the October 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $32.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.20 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 892.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 1,702.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

