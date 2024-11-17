Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Update

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the October 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,124.0 days.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GRRMF remained flat at $90.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $117.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.24.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

