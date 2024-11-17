Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Update

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the October 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,124.0 days.
Gerresheimer Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GRRMF remained flat at $90.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $117.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.24.
Gerresheimer Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gerresheimer
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.