Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total value of $1,951,609.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,140.78. This trade represents a 55.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.41, for a total value of $1,561,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,699.50. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $19,307,295. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $597.10 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.80 and a 1 year high of $631.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 108.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $593.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

