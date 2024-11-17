Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,472,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 347,155 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 10.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,012,000 after buying an additional 423,934 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,219,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after buying an additional 132,386 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,842,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after buying an additional 130,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after buying an additional 71,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 91.93%.

OBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,420.32. The trade was a 38.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

