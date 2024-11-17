Gilbert & Cook Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 0.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $220,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $58.63 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

