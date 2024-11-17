Gilbert & Cook Inc. Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 236.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,553 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 56,870 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $2,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.