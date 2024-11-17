Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 14 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.94.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $746.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $882.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $870.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $561.65 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $708.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.