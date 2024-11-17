Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives C$57.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.20.

GIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

TSE:GIL opened at C$68.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.82. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$41.32 and a 1 year high of C$70.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.20, for a total transaction of C$1,989,000.00. Also, Director Michener Chandlee acquired 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$67.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,920.57. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.