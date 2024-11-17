Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 570 Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Gladius Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 33,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 40,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NECB opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $407.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Northeast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $42.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

