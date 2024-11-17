Gladius Capital Management LP Takes Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 555,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 9.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,441,000 after buying an additional 1,030,681 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.20 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.93.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 617,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,525.50. This represents a 13.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 1,983,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $23,382,600.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,870,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,693,701.97. This represents a 9.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,577,309 shares of company stock worth $42,151,184. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

