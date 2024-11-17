Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the October 15th total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOU. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

CLOU stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. 121,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,324. The company has a market cap of $352.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

