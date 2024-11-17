GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,297,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 1,866,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,486.0 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

GGNDF remained flat at $18.05 during trading on Friday. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

About GN Store Nord A/S

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.