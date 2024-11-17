GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,297,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 1,866,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,486.0 days.
GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance
GGNDF remained flat at $18.05 during trading on Friday. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19.
About GN Store Nord A/S
