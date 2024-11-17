GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 311 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $292.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.06 and a 200 day moving average of $277.46. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. This trade represents a 48.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This represents a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,596 shares of company stock worth $10,698,289. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

