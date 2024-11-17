GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

GoalVest Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 0.6% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,982,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,365,000 after purchasing an additional 808,444 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,623 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,871,000 after purchasing an additional 167,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,326,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,575,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $65.77 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.87 and a beta of 2.70.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,823,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $115,105,758.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $406,004,124.96. The trade was a 22.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. This trade represents a 6.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,562,840 shares of company stock worth $1,435,787,316. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

