GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $121,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,508,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 589.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 804,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,559,000 after buying an additional 687,817 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 426.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,898,000 after purchasing an additional 584,400 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 835,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,393,000 after purchasing an additional 490,671 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $155.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.07. The stock has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.64 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,400. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $80,920.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,242.84. This trade represents a 11.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

