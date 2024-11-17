GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $56,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 175.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 24,242 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $5,148,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 54.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,825,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,597,000 after buying an additional 50,124 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 91.7% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 749,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,461,000 after buying an additional 358,556 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,593.52. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $67.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

