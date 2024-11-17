GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 461 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.7% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $532,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Dbs Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $76.35 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

