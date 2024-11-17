GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,686 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $32,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 87.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 191,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,049,000 after acquiring an additional 89,316 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 143.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,603,000 after purchasing an additional 379,228 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $503,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,047,957.24. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,659. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,844 shares of company stock worth $4,619,397 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $182.92 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $190.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.76 and its 200-day moving average is $151.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.11.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.