goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Up 45.5% in October

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,700 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the October 15th total of 212,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.7 days.
goeasy Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of EHMEF stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.50. 940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.17. goeasy has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $150.66.
goeasy Company Profile
