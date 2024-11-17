goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Up 45.5% in October

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,700 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the October 15th total of 212,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.7 days.

Shares of EHMEF stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.50. 940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.17. goeasy has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $150.66.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

