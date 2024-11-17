Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) is Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 656,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC comprises about 7.0% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,104,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after buying an additional 1,268,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1,170.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 724,662 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $12,126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 22.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,513,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 640,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,426,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBDC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In related news, CEO David Golub bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,855,536. The trade was a 1.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,400. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

