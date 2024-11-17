Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $15,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Graham by 60.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Graham by 8.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHC stock opened at $926.00 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $613.39 and a 52-week high of $972.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $822.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $769.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

