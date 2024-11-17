Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). Approximately 365,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 619,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).
Great Southern Copper Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.44. The firm has a market cap of £6.86 million, a P/E ratio of -153.00 and a beta of -0.41.
About Great Southern Copper
Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper and gold deposits in Chile. The company holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.
