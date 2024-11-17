Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Down 22.1% in October

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the October 15th total of 211,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 732,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Greenland Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GTEC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.60. Greenland Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.17. Greenland Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Research analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

