Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the October 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Greenlane Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. 181,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,730. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 202.12% and a negative net margin of 66.59%.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

