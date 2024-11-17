Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.97 and traded as low as $7.25. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 214 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.
Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.
