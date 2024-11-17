Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hafnia Stock Down 2.6 %

HAFN stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hafnia has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Hafnia had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $417.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hafnia will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hafnia

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.4049 dividend. This is a positive change from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.73%. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Hafnia in the second quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hafnia in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hafnia in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hafnia during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Hafnia in the second quarter worth about $148,000.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

