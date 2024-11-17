Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Up 9.9% in October

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Performance
HMCTF opened at $1.00 on Friday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.
Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile
