Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,055.76 ($13.31) and traded as high as GBX 1,093.50 ($13.78). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,092.50 ($13.77), with a volume of 878,414 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,048.20 ($13.21).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,759.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,095.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,057.93.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

