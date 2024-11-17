Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Accent Capital Management LLC

Accent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 261.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.1% of Accent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Accent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $6,124,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 628,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,830,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.45.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $228.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.85. The stock has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.66 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

