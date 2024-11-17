Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.45.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International stock opened at $228.99 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $189.66 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 547,998 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 298,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 402.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.4% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.