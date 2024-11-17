Hornby (LON:HRN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.94 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.30). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30), with a volume of 64,782 shares traded.

Hornby Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.86 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.88.

Hornby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sources, and distributes hobby and interactive products in the United Kingdom, the United State, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe. The company offers products under various categories, including playtrains, mystery boxes, hobby bundles, train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, track pieces and extension packs, crossing, signal and accessory packs, traditional analogue control, digital command control, software products, building accessory packs, platform and bridges, people and animals, and paints and weathering powders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hornby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.