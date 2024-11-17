HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,964,000 after acquiring an additional 39,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,535,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in HubSpot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 484,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in HubSpot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 452,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 88.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 241,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 113,555 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,100. The trade was a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,891 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,473. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.68.

HubSpot Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $677.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,507.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 85.11 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $724.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $554.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

