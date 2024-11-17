Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $33,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 2,771.4% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 325,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Humana by 202.5% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Humana by 248.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 48.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $275.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.61. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $527.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

