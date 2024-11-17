Huntington National Bank Acquires 686 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 754.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,459,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,795 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 366,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 144,985 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 223,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 139,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after buying an additional 119,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 280.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $25.30 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

