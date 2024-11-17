Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $105.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.24 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 317.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

