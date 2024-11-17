Huntington National Bank Has $501,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 46.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,195,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,945 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG opened at $99.76 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $103.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

