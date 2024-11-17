Huntington National Bank Lowers Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA opened at $365.17 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

