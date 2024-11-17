iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Director Denis Ricard Sells 10,000 Shares

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Director Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total transaction of C$1,320,000.00.

Denis Ricard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Denis Ricard sold 2,800 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.00, for a total value of C$366,800.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Denis Ricard sold 7,200 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.00, for a total value of C$943,200.00.

Shares of IAG opened at C$131.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of C$80.95 and a 1 year high of C$134.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$115.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$98.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada cut iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$105.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on iA Financial from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$129.75.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

