ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $147.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ICUI opened at $167.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.43 and a 200-day moving average of $142.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.66. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $196.26.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,665,666.78. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $408,376.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,324.54. This trade represents a 16.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,573,496 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in ICU Medical by 55.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ICU Medical by 52.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.