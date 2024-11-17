Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in October

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,513,600 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the October 15th total of 4,430,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,506.2 days.

Idorsia Stock Performance

IDRSF stock remained flat at $1.00 during trading on Friday. Idorsia has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28.

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

