Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 1,711 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Globant by 529.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 65.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Globant by 430.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $203.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.01. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $151.68 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

