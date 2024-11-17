Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 76.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,067 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 224.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 27.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.34%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

