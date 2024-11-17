Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $2.81 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 160.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,994 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.9% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 4.5% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $8,022,980.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $65,291,063.89. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,454 shares of company stock worth $9,263,815. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $67.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,058.76%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

