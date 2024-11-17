ING Groep NV Reduces Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,390 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $68,854,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,196,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,381,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 25.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,370,000 after buying an additional 41,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.40, for a total transaction of $218,211.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,931.20. This trade represents a 35.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $314.49 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $413.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.46%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

