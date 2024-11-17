ING Groep NV Sells 1,285 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

ING Groep NV cut its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INVH opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.03. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

